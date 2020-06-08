Desi Girl is quite popular now. Former Miss World Priyanka Chopra is not just an actor in India’s Bollywood, she is now an international star. The former beauty queen has earned a lot from flicks, ads, and several brand endorsements. She is the most followed Bollywood actress on Instagram. And yet she has always been a target for trolling. And it can never be justified. Even if they are right or wrong, they are always judged, celebs often have to go through virtual attacks by trolls over some of the most insane and absurd reasons.

Well in a throwback interview, Priyanka was seen talking about trolling through her own family. In an interview with NDTV, Priyanka Chopra was asked why she has not endorsed in fairness products? To which, Priyanka replied “Just for fun, my Punjabi family would call me ‘kaali, kaali’. At 13, I wanted to put fairness creams and wanted my complexion changed.” She then says she did endorse a fairness product for about a year. However, later she felt like she looks pretty alright and did not want to do this. “Then I didn’t do it, but I was also finding my ground that time as I was 21 or 22 years old. I have been offered many times, but I said no to them,” she said.

A coming together of desi and videsi, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most sensational couple out there. The two got married in 2018 and have spent some of the craziest times together. However, their vacations and trips have come to a halth due to coronavirus. The two immediately went into quarantine after the outbreak of COVID-19. And here’s what Priyanka has to say about the same. While speaking to Vogue, Priyanka revealed that she got the news of COVID-19 outbreak in January and knew she had to act fast. “I’m the daughter of a physician, so I spoke to my mom and understood the severity of what it was—and what it could be if it wasn’t handled soon,” she said.

The couple was supposed to be in Mumbai for the Holi celebration but they cancelled the trip due to COVID-19 pandemic. “Nick and I made quick decisions about the most responsible things to do and made sure our family was taken care of—we checked in on people, and explained what the coronavirus was,” she shared.