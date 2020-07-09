Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen married the TV actress Charu Asopa last year. The two had been happily married until a few months back. Many said that they had compatibility issues. However, Rajeev rubbished all these rumours. Now, they’ve deleted all the picture with each other on Instagram and there have been many rumours that they two are no more together.

In an earlier interview with Spotboye, Rajeev Sen had refuted rumours of rift in his relationship with wife and television actor Charu Asopa. He was quoted saying, “I’m just laughing over the news is all I can say.” He further added, “Just because I am in Delhi for my work, people are thinking that we have had a fight and are no more together- what a funny world we live in.”

Now, Rajeev and Charu have deleted their Goa wedding pictures from social media. A report in Times of India last month had mentioned that the two had a fight recently, after which Rajeev moved to Delhi. Charu then changed her name on her social media handles, dropping his surname. “Charu and Rajeev had serious compatibility issues right from the beginning. Things finally came to a head and Rajeev left for Delhi. The two have not been in touch since then. While Charu has dropped his surname on social media, he has blocked her from all channels of communication,” a source told TOI.

