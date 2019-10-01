Rakhi Sawant Finally Reveals Her Husband’s Pic But With 8 Other Men! Can You Guess?

Share

Rakhi Sawant seems to have gotten a bit overwhelmed with her wedding and is getting the attention that she so badly yearns for. She has been in the limelight for keeping her husband a secret and sharing only a few hints about him time and again.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Rakhi had talked about him in detail. She had shared, “Well, his name is Ritesh and he is in the UK. In fact, he has already left. My visa is underway and I will join him. Of course, I shall continue to work whatever I get in India, so will shuttle for that. I always wanted to produce TV shows and I think my long-standing dream will now be fulfilled.”

However, her fans are still excitedly waiting to see pictures of her husband and know how he looks. But the controversy queen doesn’t seem to be in any mood to reveal anything about her husband even now.

Now, she has played another guessing game with her fans and asked them to guess her husband from the pic of right men. Rakhi attached some random pictures to the post, which we think she picked it from google and attached them to the post. Rakhi can be seen in her routine ‘married’ avatar as she dons a mangalsutra and sindoor in the video. She captioned her video as, “Konsa Mera husband hai.” Check out her video right here:

