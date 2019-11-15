Rakhi Sawant Has A Baby Girl? Introduces Her Daughter To The World: Truth Inside

Rakhi Sawant is literally trying everything in her might to stay in the limelight and not lose her stardom. But the ways she is choosing are rather obnoxious. She has been sending out videos on her Instagram ever since she got married. Whether they are topless videos showing the inside of her bedroom, donning sindoor and cooking halwa on Karwa Chauth or simply crying in the videos stating her husband Ritesh doesn’t love her much.

She has been slammed for being so fake and showing any other Indian home calling it her husband Ritesh’s home in the UK. Now, she has gone to another level and introduced her daughter to her fans.

In reality, it is Rakhi herself who is sporting a baby face filter and portraying to be a mini-me of herself. In the video, she is heard introducing herself as Rakhi Sawant’s daughter, followed by asking the viewers to shower her with an equal amount of love and blessings, just like they do it for her mother. LOL! Rakhi what are you hinting at?

Sharing the video on Instagram handle, she wrote, “Dosto my fans a meri beti Hai please give her your Ashirwad thanks”.