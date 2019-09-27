Rakhi Sawant Shares A Video Telling She’s Not Talking To Husband Ritesh Regularly

Share

Rakhi Sawant seems to have gotten a bit overwhelmed with her wedding and is getting the attention that she so badly yearns for. She has been in the limelight for keeping her husband a secret and sharing only a few hints about him time and again.

Now, she has made another revelation about her marriage and this pertains to herself and not her husband. Well, she has revealed in a recent interview that she does not want to do any type of intimate scenes now that she is married. Before talking about that she was asked what was doing in London and she said she was there for her Griha Pravesh.

Now, she has shared another Dubsmash video on her Instagram channel where she can be seen complaining about her husband’s rare talks with her. She lip-synced to the video with a famous dialogue. Here’s what she said,

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511) on Sep 26, 2019 at 7:00am PDT

The actress said, Jab kisike beech main Rishta naya naya shuru hota hai, tab woh saara din baaat karte hai, baat karne ke baahe dhunte rehte hai. Aur ajj kal jab wahi rishta thoda sa purana ho jaata hai, tab phir woh baat naa karne ke baahane dhundte rehte hai.” Well, the actress spoke about relationships and how the essence of it and the importance of the person changes as time flies. While the actress looked joyful in the video lip-syncing the dubsmash, the question arises if Rakhi was hinting about not talking to her husband Ritesh?