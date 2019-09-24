Rakhi Sawant Shifts With Hubby Ritesh In The UK: Shares Video Being Aadhe Maa

Rakhi Sawant has gained a lot of controversies around town because of her secret wedding stunt. She got married and is now getting limelight only for her wedding. Every other day, we can see her mood swinging from loving and missing her husband to crying of husband ignoring her. Now, it seems that the drama queen has finally reunited with her husband in the UK and has shared a rather hilarious video of the same.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511) on Sep 20, 2019 at 7:25am PDT

Looks like, Rakhi, who’s enjoying her marital bliss has finally reunited with the husband as she has been updating her fans about the same. A while ago, Rakhi shared a few videos from the British countryside. In the video, the actress is seen telling her fans and followers that she’s the new Aadhe Maa, and if anyone has any problem they can tell her freely in the comments section of her Insta post. Check out the posts below:

View this post on Instagram Lelo mera aasirwaad🙏💋 A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511) on Sep 23, 2019 at 10:23pm PDT

During a recent press conference, Rakhi told Media, her husband Ritesh is a handsome man and he’s her Dil Ka Tukda. She is worried that, ‘Nazar Na Lag Jae’ and mentioned that it is the only reason she has hidden him from the media. She went on to reveal that her husband Ritesh did not want his pictures to be revealed on social media.