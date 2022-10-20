Rakul Preet Singh Reacts To Jackky Bhagnani Wedding Rumors; Says, “Sab Bakwas”

Days after reacting to a news report of her alleged impending marriage to Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh joined him at a Diwali party in Mumbai on Wednesday. The actor reacted to their marriage rumors as she posed for the paparazzi with Jackky. Rakul and Jackky were seem coming together at a star-studded Diwali party hosted by film producer Ramesh Taurani.

She wore a yellow saree with a golden blouse. On the other hand, Jackky wore a blue ethnic outfit for the Diwali festivities. After posing for pictures with Rakul, he stepped aside so the actor could pose for some solo pictures. But before he could do so, the assembled photographers urged him to continue posing with Rakul.

One photographer said, “Sabko pata chal gaya hai (everyone knows now).” Hearing this Rakul said, “Kya? Sab bakwas (What? It is all rubbish).” They continued to pose for photos together.

The lovely pair Jackky and Rakul made their relationship official earlier this year. They recently celebrated the actor’s birthday with their friends in London. They were also joined by Rakul’s co-stars from an up-and-coming film, Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Sharing a report that claimed her brother confirmed that she might get married in 2023. Rakul wondered why she had no idea about her own life. She tagged her brother Aman Preet. She tweeted, “@AmanPreetOffl you confirmed ? Aur mujhe bataya bhi nahi bro (you did not even inform me, brother)… it’s funny how I don’t have news about my life.”

About their relationship, Rakul told, “Both I and Jackky have this opinion that you should give respect to your partner. We are so busy in our ways that we don’t discuss work. When it comes to certain things I want to discuss, I do otherwise we give each other that respect of being in a relationship. And then security stems in.”