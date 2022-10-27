Rakul Preet Singh Recalls How Her Dad Taught To Avoid Bursting Crackers, “Made Me Burn Rs 500 Note”

There has been a lot of awareness around not bursting firecrackers on the festival of Diwali these days. Governments banned any such activity, and several campaigns were run especially for this, and whatnot. But for Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh, this learning is not something new. In a recent interview, Singh recalled how her father made her burn a ₹500 note to teach her to avoid bursting crackers.

Remembering the entire incident from her younger days, Rakul shared that once she was with her father on Diwali and was bursting crackers. When her father saw her doing it, he decided to inculcate important learning in her in a different way. She said that she was in fifth class when she stopped playing with crackers.

“It was a memorable Diwali. My father gave me a ₹500 note and asked me to burn it. I was shocked and asked him why he was asking me to do such a thing. He told me, ‘But that is exactly what you are doing. You are buying crackers and bursting them. What if you use the money to buy some chocolates and give them to the needy,” Rakul told a leading daily.

“I must have been around 9 or 10 years old girl. I remember we went to the sweets shop, bought sweets and distributed them among the homeless. I felt a different kind of happiness that day and have not burst crackers ever since,” she added.

Talking about the achievements of Rakul Preet Singh, the young actress has made a firm standing in the industry. She appeared recently in two big films- Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra and Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana. While the former is a fantasy comedy, the latter delves into the struggles of male gynaecologists in India.