‘Ramayana’ Creates Pre-Release Magic: Earns ₹75 Crore Before Trailer Launch as Vivek Oberoi’s Vidyutjihva Role Sparks Curiosity

The buzz surrounding Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious adaptation of Ramayana continues to reach new heights even before its theatrical release. The film has reportedly generated an impressive ₹75 crore through non-theatrical deals ahead of its trailer launch, highlighting the massive anticipation surrounding the epic mythological drama. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and an ensemble cast of celebrated actors, Ramayana has already become one of the most-awaited Indian films in recent memory. The strong pre-release business reflects the industry’s confidence in the project, with streaming rights, music rights, and other ancillary deals contributing significantly to the early earnings. The trailer launch has only added to the excitement, with fans eagerly awaiting a grand cinematic retelling of one of India’s greatest epics.

Among the many talking points surrounding the film is Vivek Oberoi’s pivotal role as Vidyutjihva, a lesser-known yet significant character from the Ramayana. According to mythology, Vidyutjihva is associated with Ravana’s kingdom and plays an important role in the narrative, adding depth to the events leading up to the great war between good and evil. Vivek’s inclusion in the film has intrigued audiences, as the actor is known for bringing intensity and conviction to his performances. While the makers have kept much of his character under wraps, fans believe his role will add another compelling layer to the story. His transformation and screen presence are expected to complement the film’s grand ensemble, making Vidyutjihva one of the most anticipated supporting characters in the epic saga.

The recently unveiled trailer has further strengthened expectations, with viewers praising its breathtaking visuals, elaborate production design, and emotionally charged storytelling. Ranbir Kapoor’s calm and dignified portrayal of Lord Ram has won appreciation, while Yash’s commanding appearance as Ravana has emerged as one of the trailer’s biggest highlights. Sai Pallavi’s graceful portrayal of Sita and the film’s rich visual effects have also received positive reactions from audiences. Social media has been flooded with discussions about the film’s scale, costumes, background score, and action sequences, with many describing it as a landmark project for Indian cinema. The makers appear determined to present the timeless epic with authenticity while delivering a visually spectacular experience for modern audiences.

As Ramayana continues to dominate headlines, its impressive pre-release earnings and star-studded cast have only heightened expectations. The film is being viewed as a milestone project that could redefine mythological storytelling on the big screen. With Vivek Oberoi’s intriguing role, Ranbir Kapoor’s much-talked-about transformation, and Yash’s powerful portrayal of Ravana, the film has all the ingredients to become a cinematic event. Whether it lives up to the enormous expectations will only be known after its release, but for now, Ramayana has successfully captured the imagination of moviegoers across the country and established itself as one of the biggest releases on the horizon.

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