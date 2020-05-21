A few days back, Rana Duggubati, the famous Bhallaladeva from Baahubali surprised everyone when he made his relationship official with Miheeka Bajaj and finally asked her to marry him. Rana took to her Instagram and shared a story with an old picture from their earlier dating days and wrote, “She said yes.” Now Rana Daggubati has shared some inside pics from their engagement ceremony.

However, Rana didn’t clarify that it was his engagement but many are assuming the couple got engaged. In the pictures, Rana can be seen wearing a plain outfit, while Miheeka wore an orange and pink saree. In the pictures, both can be seen sitting together and looking extremely happy as both are smiling widely. Rana captioned the pics, “And it’s official,” adding firework emojis. Many of their celebrity friends such as Varun Tej and Sivakarthikeyan congratulated the couple.

Take a look at the pictures:

While people are assuming that it was an engagement ceremony, Rana’s father Suresh Babu cleared the misconception of people and said it wasn’t an engagement, it was a family get together as both Rana and Miheeka’s family met for the first time.

As per New Indian Express, Suresh Babu said, “It’s not an engagement. Our families sat together on Wednesday to discuss what all has to be done for the pre and post-wedding functions. It’s a ritual among the Telugus to meet the bride’s parents before fixing the engagement and wedding dates. We are happy to take these alliance talks forward.”

