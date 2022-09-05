Ranveer Singh Begins His First Startup Investment With SUGAR Cosmetics- Deets Inside

Ranveer will play the part of a brand evangelist and construct a brand interface over key markets.

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has made his beginning with startup speculation within the direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand SUGAR Cosmetics, the company declared on Saturday. It, in any case, did not disclose the venture figure. As of now, it is clocking yearly deals of more than Rs 550 crore with a physical nearness with more than 45,000 retail touch focuses over the nation.

Energized around this modern association, Ranveer Singh included, “Defying the conventional has been embedded in my DNA and I take pride in partnering with a brand that believes in empowering women. I have admired SUGAR’s ability to build a tremendous fan-following over the years and I’m excited to be a part of this journey and help the brand achieve its mission of providing Indian women access to premium & quality makeup products specially formulated for them.”

Commenting on the declaration, Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO, SUGAR Makeup said, “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Ranveer to the SUGAR family. SUGAR is the makeup of choice for bold, independent women who refuse to be stereotyped into roles and if someone shares the same DNA as ours, it is Ranveer! His personality of being bold, quirky, and vibrant makes the partnership a natural fit.”

Ranveer Singh’s venture declaration comes near on the heels of the $50 million Arrangement D fundraise driven by the Asia fund of L Catterton, the biggest worldwide consumer-focused private value firm. The upsized circular saw solid intrigued from numerous private value stores with proceeded support from existing financial specialists – A91 Partners, Elevation Capital and India Quotient.