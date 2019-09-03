Remo D’Souza’s Wife Lizelle Goes From Extreme Fat To Super Fit: Know Secret

Majority of the people in the world are suffering from obesity or extra weight. While many are unable to do anything with their extra weight, there are others who shed off the extra kilos and become an inspiration for everyone. One such person is Remo D’Souza’s wife Lizelle D’Souza.

Remo Dsouza and Lizelle Remo Dsouza tied the knot on October 05, 1999. In public appearances, events or gatherings, we have always seen the two swoon over one another. Lizelle recently took to her Instagram account and shared photos and videos from her weight-loss journey which she started in October 2018. This is how she used to look like:

After the transformation:

These pics of Lizelle are truly inspiring:

She also wrote an emotional message thanking her fitness trainer, Praveen Nair, her husband, her sons and her friends and family members who supported her and helped her achieve her aim. Here’s what her message read,

“August 2019 thank you guys for all your positive and encouraging words for my journey …. this wouldn’t be possible without @_praveen_nair am his black spot and I have been teasing him last 2 years that’s till u make me loose weight I will never consider u the best trainer …. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 we still have half a journey to complete but ur black spot is become grey Hahhahahahhahahahaha and @remodsouza for putting me through this journey and bearing with all my tantrums , mood swings and crankiness and both my boys @gabrieldsouzaaa and @adonisdsuz16 for encouraging me and loving me selflessly always even though as u guys say I behave 16 and become a child I love you all a lot and yes to all my friends and supporters for being so sweet with me …. pls be freee to ask me any questions and I know a lot of people who are in this journey some fulfill it and some get tired and leave it midway ….. pls be freee to ask for any kind of help To get u through will try my best to help you out ….. luv u guys will keep posting my journey and keep supporting me 😘😜”

While interacting with a fan, Lizelle wrote she ensured that she didn’t miss her workout sessions and she also fasted in between which she still does. Not only this, she also offers to help those who are working hard to lose weight. Being a supportive husband, Remo also commented on one of her posts, “So proud of you, love. You have already inspired so many. Keep inspiring.”