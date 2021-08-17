Between the back-to-back wedding rituals that Rhea is busy in, she took out some time to thank her husband for a perfect wedding. Sharing a picture of her and Karan from their dream wedding, Rhea wrote, “ I wanted to run away and get married in my living room. Thank you for making that possible (sic).”

This revealed that instead of a lavish ceremony, the producer wanted to keep it simple and low-key. Besides this, Rhea Kapoor also dropped some more beautiful pictures from her wedding.

Announcing her marriage officially with the wedding picture Rhea wrote, “12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to Juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now, I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves in our life. Mines are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forevermore.

The wedding reception of Rhea and Karan happened on August 16 and it was quite a star-studded affair. Several family members and friends were present, with Farah Khan being one of them. Farah shared photos with the bride’s father, Anil Kapoor, her brother, Arjun Kapoor, and a video of Anil Dancing with Rhea on Sonam’s song Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai. The video is breaking the internet.

Alongside the video, Farah wrote, “Love this man!! Best father-daughter dance @anilskapoor style!! @rheakapoor @kapoor.sunita thank you for being such great hosts congratulations @karanboolani (sic).”

Rhea and Karan have dated for 12 years before tying the knot. Karan has assisted Rhea with her film Aisha. He was also an assistant director on the movie Wake Up Sid.