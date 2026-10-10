Actress Richa Chadha has drawn attention on social media after sharing a makeup tutorial in connection with the anti-CEC protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. The actress reportedly demonstrated how makeup could alter facial features and commented on the use of facial-recognition technology amid the demonstrations. Alongside the video, Richa encouraged people to participate in the protest, reportedly saying,Richa Chadha Shares Makeup Tutorial Amid Anti-CEC Protests At Jantar Mantar, Urges People To ‘Go In Large Numbers’

“Go in large numbers.” Her post quickly attracted attention, with users discussing both her message and the role of digital surveillance during public gatherings.

So many restrictions on the border and locomotives etc, means baahar wale people can’t come into the central part.

But those who live in the city should go in large numbers. Carry water. Wear a mask, cap, shades… walk ❤️

(They’re counting on you NOT showing up. Prove them wrong) Ooh ! Don’t miss the make-up tutorial 😉

https://t.co/3DsfsLBDaw — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 9, 2026

Richa’s video comes amid broader conversations about facial-recognition systems, privacy and the identification of individuals at public events. Such technology can be used for security and identification purposes, but it has also raised concerns among civil liberties advocates about consent, data protection and the potential monitoring of demonstrators. By sharing the tutorial, the actress appeared to draw attention to these concerns and the importance of understanding how facial-recognition technology works. Her post also sparked conversations about the relationship between individual privacy and the use of surveillance systems in public spaces.

The actress has previously used her public platform to comment on social and political issues, often expressing her views directly. Her latest social media post reflects her willingness to engage with conversations that extend beyond the film industry. The reported call for people to attend the gathering also brought attention to the protest planned at Jantar Mantar. Demonstrations at the Delhi venue have frequently served as a platform for citizens and organisations to raise concerns and demand accountability on issues of public interest. Richa’s involvement added a celebrity dimension to the discussion, prompting reactions from supporters as well as critics.

The incident has once again highlighted how celebrities can influence public conversations through their social media platforms. While some users praised Richa for drawing attention to privacy concerns and encouraging civic participation, others debated the implications of her tutorial and the message behind it. The larger discussion centres on the balance between public safety, personal privacy and the right to peaceful protest. As conversations around surveillance technology continue, Richa Chadha’s post has brought renewed attention to the issue. The specific context of the anti-CEC demonstration and the actress’s statements should be understood through verified reporting and the original post.