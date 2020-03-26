Rishi Kapoor Abuses Trolls Asking Him If He Has Stocked Up Alcohol Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Share

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a total lockdown for 21 days across the nation amid coronavirus fears, while also stressing on the need of social distancing. Soon ater India was announced under lockdown famous personalities from Bollywood, Television and sports took to social media to appreciate PM Modi’s move. Rishi Kapoor also has been urging people to stay at home and follow what the government has said. Not once but many times through his tweets.

Post which some of the twitter users poked fun at him asking if he has stocked up on alcohol due to lockdown. And this obviously didn’t go down well with Rishi ji and in a fit of anger he abused the trolls. Check out the trolls by Rishi Kapoor here:

These arseholes think it’s funny. Being deleted https://t.co/B8kpotuefG — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 24, 2020

Ye ek aur idiot https://t.co/795MGeCBZG — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 24, 2020

It all started when Rishi Kapoor tweeted appreciating PM Narendra Modi’s decision of 21-Day lockdown. He wrote, “One for all, all for one. Let us do what we have to do. We have no option. We will all keep one another busy and entertained for the coming time. No worries. No panic. Sala isko bhi dekh lenge. PM ji don’t worry we are with you! Jai Hind.”

One for all, all for one. Let us do what we have to do. We have no option. We will all keep one another busy and entertained for the coming time. No worries. No panic. Sala isko bhi dekh lenge. PM ji don’t worry we are with you! Jai Hind. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 24, 2020

Even after replying to trolls Rishi Kapoor took it upon himself and warned all those cracking jokes on his country or his lifestyle will be deleted.

ANYONE CRACKING JOKES ABOUT MY COUNTRY OR ON MY LIFESTYLE, WILL BE DELETED. BE AWARE AND WARNED. THIS IS A SERIOUS MATTER. HELP US TO TIDE OVER THE SITUATION. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 24, 2020

Our beloved B-town celebs are doing their bit to spread awareness among their fans. We should consider ourselves privileged as all we have to do during a global pandemic is to stay warm at home , reading, working, talking to our loved ones with little worries and a fridge stocked with food.