Rituparna Sengupta Shares A Sneak Peek Into Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Dreamy’ Abode In LA; See Pics!

Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta made her Bollywood debut opposite Chunky Pandey in Partho Ghosh’s thriller Teesra Kaun. She was recently spotted visiting the palatial Los Angeles home of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. She took to social media to share a dreamy sneak peek into their pristine abode. The actress gave a glimpse of Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra and her meeting with Nick.

In her lengthy post, Rituparna revealed that she could not meet Priyanka as she was traveling. She met Nick’s family on her visit. Rituparna thanked Priyanka’s mother for her hospitality. She praised Priyanka and Nick’s house, calling it a ‘dream.’

She posted pictures from their home. She was seen happily posing with Madhu Chopra, Nick and her father Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. Their home is truly a visual treat. The decor is are chic and classy.

She captioned it, “Thank you aunty for sending this lovely picture of the candle a little gift from me and sending a beautiful note. “Thank you for this gift. Lovely aroma and presence in our home.” It was a pleasure to see you in LA a few days back …thanks for all your hospitality … it was lovely to meet you and the Jonas family…missed Priyanka royally as she was travelling…the house looks like a dream …made some beautiful memories …lots of love…aunty you are a sweetheart….”

On the other hand, Priyanka returned to Mumbai after three years. It was her first visit to India after welcoming her daughter Malti Mari through surrogacy earlier this year. After promoting her hair care brand, she moved to LA to reunite with her family.