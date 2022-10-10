Rumoured Couple: Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh Went On Dinner Date Amid Dating Rumours!

Rumoured couple Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari stepped out for a dinner date in Mumbai on Saturday. Sunny has captured the attention of audiences with some outstanding performances. The actor, who is the younger brother of popular actor Vicky Kaushal, is undoubtedly one of Bollywood’s most promising newcomers.

Sunny Kaushal is making headlines for his personal life in addition to his stellar performances. The actor is rumoured to be dating Sharvari Wagh, a young actress who made a promising debut in the 2021 film Bunty Aur Babli 2.

The rumoured couple was spotted together at a popular restaurant in Mumbai on Saturday, amid dating rumours that have been circulating for several months. Despite the fact that Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh have never admitted to being in a relationship, they posed for the paparazzi outside the restaurant.

Sharvari looked stunning in a black polka dot knee-length gown. She wore her hair open and paired her look with white sneakers And finished off her look with minimal makeup. While Sunny looked dashing in a white t-shirt and blue denim shorts. The couple, who rarely poses together, were all smiles as the photographers snapped photos of them together.

Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh’s relationship rumours grew stronger after the Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress was spotted with family members at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding festivities. Sharvari later joined Sunny, Vicky, and Katrina on their trip to the Maldives to celebrate the Tiger 3 actress’s birthday with a few close friends.

Sunny Kaushal is currently filming his upcoming untitled project, which is described as a family drama. He is also rumoured to be in Haseen Dilruba 2, a sequel to Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey’s critically acclaimed film. Sharvari Wagh, on the other hand, made her acting debut alongside Sunny Kaushal in the Amazon Prime series The Forgotten Army. Bunty Aur Babli 2, a sequel to the blockbuster film Bunty Aur Babli, marked her Bollywood debut. Wagh will be seen in the upcoming film Maharaja, directed by debutant filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra.