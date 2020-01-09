Salman Khan’s job to clean toilets, dishes as he’s being paid Rs 600 crore, says Himanshi

Himanshi Khurana has been a controversial contestant inside the house. Even after her eviction, she makes sure that she is getting a lot of limelight even after that. She keeps sharing her views and support for the candidates inside the house and her latest statement has rather been a controversial one.

After her exit from the controversial house, Himanshi is strong supporting her friends in the house, Asim Riaz. After the previous evening’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode Himanshi tweeted, “Proud of you asim ………I’ll be by on your side always ❤️❤️ #ViewersChoiceAsim”. This tweet came after Salman Khan bashes Asim Riaz for his attitude in the house. What’s more, presently there’s another video of Himanshi Khurana that is making the headlines on the Internet.

In this video, Himanshi is seen doing her nail trim. While she is relaxing, she lets one know of her friends that she washed the dishes spoiled her fingers in the Bigg Boss house. To this present, Himanshi’s friend who is taking the video said that even host of the show Salman Khan went inside the house to clean the dishes. To this, Himanshi is heard saying that he got 600 crores to clean the dishes. The two at that point proceeded to talk about Salman’s business.

Listen dear!!! I have found this on Instagram!!Real face of #HimanshiKhurana



In the video:👇

Hemanshi- haath khrab ho gaye bb me bartan dhote dhote

Video maker-salman khan bhi to gaya tha vo kya natak kar raha tha

Hemanshi-use to 6cr milte hai or sb to extension bhi ho gaya. pic.twitter.com/6tzpMWK7SY — Natasha roy (@Natasha60175846) January 5, 2020

Post her exit in December a year ago, Himanshi had called it biased eviction. In a meeting with media, Himanshi had stated, “This eviction completely looked scripted and predecided.