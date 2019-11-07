Sana Khan Deletes All Her Pictures With BF Melvin Louis; Unfollows Him From Instagram, Read Why

One of the newest and lovely couple is giving major PDA goals. These are none other than Sana Khan and Melvin Louis. And now, finally the couple accepted their relationship in public. The couple agreed that ‘they are dating’ and ‘are in love’ to an online portal, SpotboyE, Sana said, “Everybody needs love. We’re no different. Yes, I am in love with Melvin and the best part is we are on the same page in this relationship.” Melvin also talked about his relationship with Sana, and said, “It’s an endless affair with Sana. She is really special to me. I want all of her, all the time.” Have a look at their cute pictures:

And suddenly we got to know that the couple parted their ways. According to the latest report by India Forums, Sana Khan has unfollowed her beau Melvin Louis. The report also stated that Sana has also deleted Melvin’s pictures and their couple pictures from her Instagram profile which indicated a possible split. Later, Pinkvilla came to rescue and contacted Sana Khan. She refuted the breaking up rumours and confirmed their relationship. She also gave the reason behind her unfollowing. Sana revealed that it was due to some technical glitch and also a change of phone.

Valentine’s Day is a time when people show feelings of love, affection and friendship. It is celebrated in many ways worldwide and falls on February 14 each year.So on Valentine’s day, Sana Khan posted a romantic picture with the famous choreographer, Melvin Louis, and just captioned it a with heart-emoticon. Well, we are all aware that valentine is all about love and love is determined by red colour. And in the picture that Sara posted, the couple was seeing in red attire.

The adorable couple, couldnt stop gushing about each other also unviled that their familes too accepted their love. “They have blessed us and are very happy,” said the couple. Sana also revealed how serious she is about her love and doesnt want to hide anything, she stated, “I don’t want to hide my relationship because it’s not a casual affair. This is the first time I have spoken publicly about my personal life because it’s serious and very close to my heart.” On the other hand, Melvin talked about the rumours surrounding their marriage, he said, “It’s too early to talk about marriage, but I have spoken about Sana to my parents and they are absolutely fine with our relationship.”