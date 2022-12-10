Sara Ali Khan Travels In Local Train To Avoid Mumbai’s Traffic, Fans Reward Her Simplicity, Watch Video!

Actress Sara Ali Khan is known for creating amusing videos for her fans. The majority of these videos are of her exotic trip, but this time the condition of Mumbai can be clearly understood by looking at the actress’s video as Sara leaves her luxury car and sets out to be hit by a local train.

Actually, Sara Ali Khan had to get to the shoot, but after seeing the long and exhausting traffic of Mumbai, her courage was rewarded, and the actress boarded a local train with her team and left for her destination. Gone. As seen in the video, the entire train is packed, but instead of being upset, Sara is having a great time. Sara also took an auto rickshaw ride after the local train.

Sara is fed up with Mumbai’s traffic.

In the video, Sara Ali Khan cited Mumbai’s traffic as the reason for her decision to travel by local train, stating that she is doing so today because Mumbai’s traffic is extremely congested. As a result, she decided to travel by train. She also introduced her makeup artist, hair stylist, and the rest of the crew.

Watch video;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sara’s upcoming films

Sara will soon be seen in Aditya Dhar’s directorial debut, ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama,’ alongside actor Vicky Kaushal. This film will be based on the Mahabharata warrior Ashwatthama. Both will share screen space with each other for the first time in this film. Aside from that, she is currently filming ‘Gaslight.’ Sara was most recently seen in the film Atrangi Re. In this film, he was joined by Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles. The actress received a lot of praise for her performance in the film’s song Hi Chakachak.