‘Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai’ Fame Vaibhavi Upadhyay Dies In A Car Accident, Celebs In Shock!

TV actress Vaibhavi Upadhyay, who portrayed the role of Jasmine in the popular TV series ‘Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai’ died in a car accident on Tuesday. Vaibhavi who was 32 years old was travelling to Himachal Pradesh when the unfortunate incident happened to her. Entire TV fraternity is shocked by her sudden demise. Vaibhavi’s family living in Chandigarh will bring her dead body to Mumbai. Her cremation will take place on Wednesday at 11 AM.

JD Majethia confirms Vaibhavi’s death

The news of Vaibhavi’s untimely death started a wave of mourning in the TV industry. Actor-producer JD Majethia, who worked with Vaibhavi in ​​’Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai’ confirmed her passing away on his official Instagram handle. He wrote, “Life is very unpredictable. A brilliant actress and dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay, popularly known as “Jasmine” of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai breathed her last after she met with an accident in North. The family will bring her to Mumbai for last rites tomorrow at around 11 am. Rest in Peace Vaibhavi.”

Rupali Ganguly mourns demise of Vaibhavi

‘Anupamaa’ actress Rupali Ganguly has also condoled Vaibhavi’s death. She had shared the screen with the late actress in the popular sitcom ‘Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai’. Alongside a picture of Vaibhavi, Rupali wrote a heart-wrenching post on her Instagram handle. She penned, “Gone too soon Vaibhavi…” She later shared an reel video of Vaibhavi on her Insta story, and wrote, “This. But can’t believe…”

Let us tell you that Vaibhavi Upadhyay was travelling with her fiancé when the car lost its control on a sharp turn. Her demise has left TV industry grieving as this is the second death in last 2 days. Earlier, Spiltsvilla fame Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead in his house under suspicious circumstances.