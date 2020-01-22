Secret Revealed: Check Out Who Is Most Stalked Person By Sara Ali Khan On Social Media, Not Kartik Aaryan! Then Whom?

Sara Ali Khan recently revealed whom she stalks the most on social media and no, it is not her Love Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aaryan.

Sara Ali Khan is truly one of the most established gen-next actors of today. The actor recently revealed the trailer of her latest film Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. The trailer has received a phenomenal response and fans are waiting with bated breath to see her chemistry unfold with Kartik on-screen. According to media reports, the two also started dating while shooting for the film but they never confessed to the same. However, their film has created a massive buzz and is all geared up for a Valentine Day’s release. The Kedarnath actor is also quite active on social media.

She recently revealed in an interview with an online portal about who she stalks the most on social media. For those who were expecting Kartik Aaryan as the answer will surely be surprised. Sara replied that she stalks Chaapaak actor Deepika Padukone the most.

But she also made some interesting revelations about Kartik in the interview. She stated that he is always on his phone. She also added that just like Kartik, her brother Ibrahim is also always on his phone. Lastly, she added that she thinks boys are always on their phones. The trailer of the film Love Aaj Kal was unveiled in a grand way in Mumbai recently.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7XnEK-pkVz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Sara was reportedly full of praises for the director of the film, Imtiaz Ali. At the launch event, Sara Ali Khan credited the director with the genius of creating the love story that is Love Aaj Kal. The actor could not stop praising Imtiaz Ali as she claimed that he always knew what he wanted out of his actors and also how to get what he wants out of them in a very warm and nurturing manner. Love Aaj Kal has Sara Ali Khan playing the role of Zoe, a career-oriented girl while Kartik Aaryan plays Veer her love interest in the film.