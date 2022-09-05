Seema Sajdeh Removes ‘Khan’ From Her House’s Nameplate; Leaving Her Son Nirvaan Upset

In the Netflix series, ‘terrifi Lives of Bollywood wives’, Seema Sajdeh speak about her divorce and her decision to change the nameplate that reads ‘Khan’ from her house to her son, Nirvaan.

Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan have been seemed as one of the most adorable B-town couples. But, their lovely fairy tale story came to an give up after the couple determined to part ways. For the unversed, the actor-author-producer, Sohail Khan had met fashion fashion designer, Seema Sajdeh at a private birthday celebration. After relationship for some time, the couple had eloped and were given married on the day of the release of his film, Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, in 1998.

After being in marital bliss for 24 years, Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh had filed for a divorce in Mumbai family courtroom on 13 may, 2022. The style dressmaker had even removed ‘Khan’ from her name and went back to her maiden call. But, the doting mother and father of kids, Nirvaan and Yohan, make sure that they hold their kids up to date with the new turn of events of their life. Now, celeb mommy, Seema Sajdeh discussed her choice of dropping ‘Khan’ from her name along with her son, Nirvaan Khan within the today’s episode of the Netflix collection, appropriate Lives of Bollywood wives.

Inside the first episode of the Netflix collection, appropriate Lives of Bollywood wives, style dressmaker and ex-celebrity spouse, Seema Sajdeh was seen replacing the nameplate that reads ‘Khan’ from her house’s nameplate gate with one which reads ‘Seema, Nirvaan, Yohaan’. However, her son, Nirvaan objected to Seema’s selection and stated she became essentially getting rid of just one person from their life. In his phrases:

“We’re a circle of relatives of four, all Khans. however just doing away with the surname, putting three of our names, you have circuitously eliminated simply one man. It is a little useless. It does not need to be finished. what’s the difference? At the end of the day, you’re still Khan. we are nevertheless Khan.”

Within the first season of the show in 2019, it become found out for the primary time that each one become not well in Seema and Sohail’s marriage. Properly, the duo is now separated.