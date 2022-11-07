Selena Gomez & Francia Raisa Feud When The Singer Referred To Taylor Swift As Her “Only Industry Friend?”

Selena Gomez and her kidney donor Francia Raisa appear to have had a public spat after the latter responded to the singer’s recent comment regarding her friendship with Taylor Swift.

Don’t mess with Selena Gomez because she has the perfect response for anyone who tries to trash her. This includes her friend Francia Raisa, who gave Selena her kidney owing to her illness.

Francia was the one who gave the organ to her close friend, which Gomez described as the “ultimate gift.” However, the two had a falling out a few years later, and it was reported that the singer had severed contact with Raisa. It was suspected that Justin Bieber was to blame.

Following the singer’s recent interview statements, Selena Gomez and her kidney donor, actress Francia Raisa, appeared to have a public spat. Gomez, who has been promoting her new documentary, My Mind & Me, which was recently aired on AppleTV+, spoke to Rolling Stone magazine about Taylor Swift being her sole industry buddy.

This comment by Selena referring to Taylor Swift as her only true friend in the industry irritated Raisa, who reportedly commented “Interesting” on an Instagram post regarding Selena’s quote before deleting it.

However, once fans noticed Francia’s message, they discovered that she was no longer following Selena on social media. Fans reacted quickly on both sides, with some criticising Gomez for not honouring the How I Met Your Father star’s importance in her life for donating her a kidney, while others defended Gomez, noting that her comment was about being close to a worldwide famous /superstar musician like Swift.

After Raisa’s statement went viral, Selena responded, “Sorry I didn’t list everyone I know.”

Raisa and Gomez have been friends for nearly 15 years, having met while visiting a children’s hospital in 2007. Raisa donated her kidney to Selena when she was diagnosed with Lupus. Gomez wrote in a 2017 post regarding Francia’s organ donation, ” “There are no words to express how grateful I am to my lovely friend Francia Raisa.

By donating her kidney to me, she offered me the greatest gift and sacrifice. I am quite fortunate. I adore you, sister.”

Although Selena and Francia’s relationship appears to have evolved with time. Raisa was not addressed in Gomez’s My Mind and Me documentary, which was released on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 4, despite the film covering the last 6 years of the star’s life.