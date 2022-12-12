Selena Gomez Gets Candid About Her Anxiety And Depression In Her New Documentary

Selena Gomez has been vocal about her anxiety and depression over the past six years and is now hoping that her documentary will help people open up. Through her new documentary, ‘My Mind And Me’ , she educated young people about the importance of mental health.

On being asked if she had been too outspoken about her mental disorder, she instantly replied that she was just trying to connect with the audience. She further added that she used herself as a sacrifice for people’s well being. So now she would like to go into her shell for a brief period.

Selena started her journey at the age of 10 when she appeared in the show Barney and Friends. In 2007, when she was 15, she picked up steam from the show, ‘Wizards Of the Waverly Place’ which was streamed on Disney Channel and in the coming year she signed a deal with Hollywood Records. In 2010, she started seeing pop star Justin Bieber, who was 16 then.

Their on/off romance continued for 8 years. In 2013, her maiden solo album ‘Star Dance’ was released. In 2016, her fame affected her mental health. After 55 shows of her revival tour, she was diagnosed with an auto-immune disease, Lupus, in 2014, which led her to cancel the remaining concerts to focus on her mental health.

In summer of 2017 complications from lupus led the actress to get a kidney transplant from her friend Francia Raisa. In May 2018 she broke up with singer Justin Bieber for good with the rumours spreading that they were in an unhealthy relationship for a while. Five months later she was admitted to a psychiatric hospital and later revealed that had an episode of psychosis at that time. In 2020 she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.