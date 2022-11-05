Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me: Taylor Swift Opens Up About Her BFF’s ‘Raw, Intimate’ Documentary!

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift’s close friendship is something we crave. The two powerhouses are there for each other through thick and thin. They always cheer each other on. They celebrate milestones together. Swift likes Selenators. She watched Gomez’s “uniquely raw and intimate” documentary. The documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me was released on November 4.

Taylor took to Instagram Stories, Taylor Swift made sure to share her sweet-honest thoughts on Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. Sharing Selena’s IG post on her documentary, Taylor was all praise for her BFF on Instagram Stories. She wrote, “So proud of you @selenagomez Love you forever.”

Interestingly, Swift has, on numerous occasions, taken to IG Stories to share Gomez’s work projects to praise her. Selena graciously reciprocated too. She deemed her best friend “The Man” while going gaga over the Grammy-winning musician’s 10th studio album Midnights.

Selena once revealed that Taylor Swift is her only friend in Hollywood, She said, “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong. I felt the presence of everyone around me living full lives. I had this position, and I was really happy, but … was I? Do these materialistic things make me happy? I just didn’t like who I was, because I didn’t know who I was.”

A testament to this is when Selena Gomez turned 30 in July, and while she had a lavish celebration, Sel chose to celebrate separately with a low-key dinner date with Taylor Swift. The photos were shared by Only Murders in the Building star on Instagram. The caption read, “30, nerdy and worthy.”