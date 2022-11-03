Shah Rukh-Kajol’s On-Screen Son Krish From ‘K3G’ Is Now A Handsome Hunk; Check Out Here!

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was a film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajal, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor. It was released in 2001. This film was a family drama film which was well-liked by the audience. This film was written and directed by Karan Johar.

And this film was produced by Yash Johar. This film was loved not only in the country but also abroad. The film became the highest-grossing film outside India at the time. The film won many other awards including Filmfare.

The Karan Johar-directed film has been in the making for over 20 years now. The characters and dialogues of this film have been talked about for a long time. They still become a topic of discussion from time to time. Now the appearance of the working characters in this film has changed a lot.

There is a stark difference in the appearance of these characters then and now. People still want to know about the film’s characters. So today in this article we will discuss about the baby boy Krish who played the role of Kajol and Shah Rukh’s son in the film.

It can be said that there is no similarity between that child Krish and Krish of today. Krish has become an extra handsome boy. Let’s see how Krish looks like now.

Actor Jibraan Khan played the role of Krish in this film. Now he is a fitness freak. Today, with his six-pack abs, broad shoulders, and athletic frame, you’ll find no resemblance to his boyish physique of Krish. Jibraan has a good number of followers on Instagram.

Currently, his number of followers is more than one lakh and 40 thousand. He auditioned for films but he is waiting for a good role. He is trained in martial arts, storytelling and horse riding. He worked as an assistant director in Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra.