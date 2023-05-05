Shah Rukh Khan’s Manager Pooja Dadlani’s Annual Salary Will Make Your Jaw Drop, Check Out Here!

Shahrukh Khan is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. His lifestyle is undoubtedly lavish, and he is known for his love for luxury and extravagance. Besides, this he owns several properties and owner of reputed brands. Now wonders, he has worked hard to achieve this level of success and continues to inspire his fans with his dedication and passion.

But ever wondered how is he managing all these things seamlessly? His massive fanbase and handling of an extensive portfolio are no joke. All thanks to his manager Pooja Dadlani. She is the woman behind all his ventures. Pooja has been managing SRK’s business for almost a decade, and her staggering annual salary will shock you. Scroll down to learn more!

Pooja Gets Paid Around 9 crores Annually As Shahrukh’s Manager

Pooja Dadlani made headlines after SRK’s son Aryan Khan was jailed by the NCB in 2021. She was said to have worked as a go-between for Aryan and the Khan family back then. She has been in charge of the superstar’s business since 2012 and is well-connected with the Khan family.





Pooja Dadlani is a bankable woman who earns a huge annual salary. According to DNA, Pooja’s annual salary is in the range of 7-9 crore. She owns several expensive stuff, including a fancy swanky blue Mercedes car and a spacious Bandra home created expressly by Gauri Khan, among others.

Pooja is Shahrukh’s Backbone and his Biggest Support

Pooja Dadlani is married to businessman Hitesh Gurnani. The couple is the proud parents of a daughter, who frequently shares glimpses of her personal life on social media. Notably, according to a Mensxp report from 2021, Pooja’s net worth is estimated to be between 40 and 50 crores.

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani is like the actor’s shadow, accompanying him everywhere and frequently having to travel widely with him, which is why she is SRK’s confidant, manager, and biggest supporter.