Shahid Kapoor did not have a normal childhood. He had a modern family when it comes to his parents’s life. Shahid Kapoor is the son of Pankaj Kapoor and Neliima Kapoor. Neliima first married Pankaj Kapur in 1979 and both of them separated ways in 1984. Neliima and Pankaj Kapur welcomed Shahid Kapoor in 1981. Neliima later married Rajesh Khatter in 1991 and in 2001 the couple separated after Ishaan was born in 1995. Later, Neliima married Raza Ali Khan in 2004 but she once again decided to end their marriage in 2009. Where as, her ex husbands, Pankaj and Rakesh moved on and married their lovers.

In the latest interaction with Pinkvilla, Neliima spoke about raising Shahid and Ishaan post her separation with Pankaj Kapur. She stated, “I would like to say that I didn’t decide to separate. It’s a fact. He moved on and it was a difficult thing for me to stomach but he also had his reasons. We had been friends for a long time. I think I was 15 years old when I became friends with him. He had very good reasons and I understood it.”

She further added, “When there’s a break-up, which is called divorce, it is painful for both. There was a lot of friendship and attachment but there was heartbreak. It’s alright. He’s very well settled with his family today and I wish him well.” Well, the best part of their lives is that they maintain a cordial relationship with each other. As we always say, stronger together.

Shahid Kapoor’s film, ‘Kabir Singh’ released and it has received mixed reviews. Although the film did well at the box office and crossed over 100 crores in the first week, people are not happy with the storyline of the film. And at this time, Shahid’s mother, veteran actress Neliima Azeem has come out in support of his son. Neliima Azeem while talking to Mid-day, said, “Actors have the freedom to play morally controversial characters because they make for meaty roles. Tomorrow, if you play a psychopathic serial killer, will everybody watching the movie become one? Dilip [Kumar] saab and Rajesh Khanna played grey roles in Amar and Red Rose. Are you suggesting that every grey role be scrapped?”

“In Hollywood, actors have won Oscars for characters like these. If we can’t make such movies, then we will have to scrap films like Marlon Brando’s A Streetcar Named Desire, Godfather and Heath Ledger’s Joker [The Dark Knight]. One needs to understand that it is a story and not a lecture on morality.It is a hard-hitting film, and shows [the protagonist’s] arc — he changes from the [brash] student at the university to the one who returns home after his grandmother’s demise. He suffers because of his attitude. The film is not glorifying the character. Instead, it warns you against becoming like Kabir Singh” she added.