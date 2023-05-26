Fans enjoy visiting Shama Sikander’s social media pages. The actress frequently posts photographs on Instagram that are too hot to bear, leaving her followers jaw-dropped.

This time she stunned the internet with an amazing sexy bold outfit. Fans are drooling over her latest photoshoot. Scroll further to know what is she up to now

Shama Sikander Captioned Oops Yeh Kya Hogaya

The Sexaholic star gave off the ‘business lady’ look for the photo by donning an unbuttoned cropped blazer, a pencil skirt, and a pendant. However, the actress used the word “oops yeh kya ho gaya” in the caption of the video she posted from the shoot. The picture caused many to assume that there had been a wardrobe malfunction.

Shama posted a photo of herself on Wednesday leaning against a white wall wearing the unbuttoned blazer and writing, “Maybe she’s born with it: #confidence.”

Fans Going Gaga Over Her Gorgeous Look

The majority of the fans were seen commenting on her post with hearts and emojis. Some said, “Every time I see your pictures, I lack words to describe how beautiful you are.” Others said bossy lady vibe. One of them said she resembles Rose Winslet. However, Shama’s “wardrobe malfunction” was the subject of numerous news portal headlines. A few social media udders even blasted the actress for “not carrying” her clothing properly.

Shama is a bold and confident woman, negative comments don’t bother her.

Shama’s New Pictures From Venice are Making Fans Swoon Over Her Beauty

Shama recently published many images from Venice in which she was dressed in a black and white backless costume. On a couch in some of the photos, the actress could be seen unwinding. Shama was also spotted in Venice on a balcony, this time with the picturesque beauty of the city as her backdrop, giving her followers yet another chance to drool over her gorgeous self.