Shefali Bagga Critizes Rashmi Desai’s Body On Bigg Boss 13, Zarine Khan Comes In Support

One of the most controversial reality TV shows Bigg Boss 13 commenced last Sunday. People are getting a lot of spice and masala from this show as it is all the celebrities that have entered. In just 4 days in the house, many fights have broken out and name-calling has happened.

As Day 4 saw the contestants participating as Doctors, and Patients in the luxury budget hospital task, the show saw journalist Shefali Bagga doing her worst. While co-contestant Rashami Desai was a patient, Shefali performed as a doctor. During the task, Shefali Bagga body-shamed Rashami Desai and criticized her for her body weight.

Zarine Khan didn’t quite like the way Rashmi Desai was slammed by her co-contestant on the show for her body. The actress took to her social media to lash out at the Bigg Boss 13 contestant. The actress took to her Instagram and came out in support of Rashami Desai. The actress in her Instagram stories slammed Shefali Bagga and questioned how she could do such a thing to another woman, considering she’s smart and intelligent and a talented journalist. Read Zareen’s post below.