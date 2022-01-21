Shehnaz Gill Shared Pics From Her Visit To Brahmakumari Vihara: Deets Inside!!!

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular actresses of the TV and film industry. The actress came into the spotlight with the reality show Bigg Boss 13, where she formed a strong bond with late Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz posted that she is presently getting in touch with her spiritual tone at Brahmakumari vihara. She has posted a many pictures from her visit.

The Punjabi singer- actor has posts prints of Tower of Peace, Palace of Chastity, Palace of Knowledge, the Supreme Soul light and a sunflower’s image for everyone.

In Shehnaaz’s meaningful discussion with family BK Shivani before this month, she revealed that she always wanted to meet her and Sidharth used to assure her by saying that she’ll automatically lead the way towards her.

In that interaction, Shehnaaz revealed how she has now become a positive person in the past 2 years. She called Sidharth her guiding angel and told that she lost the desire to live after his death. She said, “Kayi log sochte hain, nahi ab nahi mujhe rehna. Ab to main marr hi jau to accha hai, logon ki wording hai ye. Matlab meri bhi thi ki humein to ab nahi rehna chahiye, humein to aisa karna chahiye. Ab main kya karungi?”

Shehnaaz Gill hints at Sidharth Shukla’s demise while talking to family Shivani and says, “Unka account mere saath abhi ke liye band ho gaya, phir may be continue hoga”. She also told that she realized her strength and will cherish recollections of Siddharth.

Sluggishly but steadily Shehnaaz has got back to work and her recent collaboration with Yashraj Mukhate has formerly gone viral. He converted the dialogue “It’s a boring Day” from the Bigg Boss 13 house into a rap with his music.