The film is helmed by Vishnu Vardhan Shershaah and has Sidharth Malhotra playing a role inspired by Kargil war Hero Vikram Batra. The film will be released on Independence Day weekend on Amazon Prime. A preview of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-starrer Shershah was released on Thursday at noon. The film is presented jointly by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Amazon Prime Video India will release on August 12, along with the country’s Independence Day.

The one-minute video starred a couple of shots of Malhotra dressed in the army uniform as the Late Captain Vikram Batra, mixed with some real-life footage from the Kargil war, starring Vikram Batra himself and media personality Barkha Dutt.

The film Shershaah is virtually a war drama that will potentially load an emotional power as well. The release date announcement video was first shared by filmmaker Karan Johar on his Twitter handle, who wrote, “An ordinary man’s extraordinary journey of courage and valor. Extremely honored, thrilled & excited to present #ShershaahOnPrime, releasing on 12th August only on @primevideoin. #Shershaah.”

The official overview of the movie reads, “Shershaah is a story of valor, love, and sacrifice, and is inspired by the life of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC). The film celebrates his valiant spirit and honors his invaluable sacrifice in the Kargil War of 1999. Staying true to his codename ‘Shershaah’, Captain Batra’s valiant fight and ultimate sacrifice was instrumental in India’s victory.”

Talking about the film in an announcement, Karan stated, “Shershaah is the true story of a war hero whose indomitable spirit and bravery brought victory to our nation. His sacrifices are invaluable and his life is an inspiration for generations to come. We are extremely glad to have found a home for what I believe is a true cinematic marvel, in Amazon Prime Video, and are excited to mark the beginning of a new chapter in our relationship with them. Shershaah is our homage to the valor of our soldiers and I hope every viewer’s heart swells with pride watching this film.”

The film is directed by Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah also features Shiv Pandit, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Ankita Goraya, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar, and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles.

A Short brief of Sidharth Malhotra:

Sidharth Malhotra is an Indian actor and former model who appears mainly in Hindi-language films. Dissatisfied with his modeling career, which he began at the age of 18, he went on to work as a trainee assistant director to Karan Johar for the 2010 film My Name Is Khan.