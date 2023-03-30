Shilpa Agnihotri Makes Powerful Comeback With ‘Tere Ishq Me Ghayal’; Calls Her Role ‘Stylish’

Actress Shilpa Saklani Agnihotri is the popular wife of actor Apurva Agnihotri. This husband-wife duo became very popular after giving outstanding performance in bigg boss season 7. Both of them has been a part of many successful T.V shows. In the year 2022, Shilpa embraced motherhood and was busy looking after her new-born.

After taking one year of mother break, Shilpa is all set to make her comeback with fantasy drama “tere ishq me ghayal”.

Since an year, Shilpa was completely out of the limelight and was clearly enjoying motherhood. Now she’s ready to make her comeback, and is seen giving a lot of interviews. In a latest interview, she talked about her role in the upcoming drama and looked very excited. Talking about her character she revealed that the title of the show clearly makes people think about wounded love and something very deep.

Adding on to this, she said that these kind of fantasy projects has always made her excited and happy. She also termed her role as “most stylish” as being a part of this fantasy drama she will be looking seductive and stylish at the same time.

In the fun chit-chat, Shilpa also revealed that her husband is her greatest critic. He helps her to work better at professional front and also keeps her grounded. She also revealed that beside all this, her husband Apurva is also her biggest support and strength system. The couple got married in the year 2004 and became parents after 18 years of marriage.