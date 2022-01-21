Shilpa Shetty Shares A Heartfelt Message About Friendship That Will Make You Miss Your Squad Immediately.

Friendships are the families we create for ourselves. We laugh with them and weep with them at times. True friends never abandon each other and always take up where they left off the previous time. Shilpa Shetty, who has a sizable Instagram following, expressed her thoughts to her loved ones. On her Instagram story, the 46-year-old actress posted a single page from a book with a phrase on friendship.

Shilpa had recently shared a picture of herself in a pink satin gown, winning the hearts of her followers all over again. The actress left us all speechless with her heavenly beauty in the Instagram tales she shared.

The actress is dressed in a sensuous silk pink gown that fit her like a glove. She completed the ensemble with a pair of pointed high heels and beachy waves. All of the actress’s admirers were enthralled by the composure and elegance she exuded. Her amusing subtitles gave a hilarious element to her posts as well.

Shilpa Shetty is currently judging contestants on the ninth season of India’s Got Talent, which premiered last week. She most recently appeared in Hungama 2 alongside Meezaan, Paresh Rawal and Pranitha Subhash. Last year, the film premiered on Disney+Hotstar. She is also quite active on social media, where she is supporting her sister Shamita Shetty, who is presently a competitor on Bigg Boss 15.