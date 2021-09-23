Shilpa Shetty’s Bodyguard Ravi Steals The limelight, Wins Netizens Over His Loyalty Towards Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty saw her world turning upside down with the arrest of her husband, Business tycoon Raj Kundra on July 19. Kundra was taken into remand on account of his alleged involvement in the creation and production of pornographic content. After multiple rejections of bail plea filed, Raj Kundra was finally granted bail on Monday evening. He was released from jail on Tuesday. The family finally rejoiced after some tough months.

Raj has returned to his home after two months. He arrived at his Juhu bungalow in his black Mercedes car and the car was guarded by his bodyguard Ravi. A video of Ravi running in front of Kundra’s car to keep the paparazzi and crowd away from the car has gone viral after netizens noticed it.

Shilpa’s bodyguard is being ‘cherished’ by netizens for his loyalty and for doing his duty sincerely. One of the paps on Instagram has shared the video and netizens started appreciating Ravi for his loyal behavior towards Kundra. The celebrity paparazzo who posted the video has written in his caption that this is not the first time when Ravi has done his job magnificently and won hearts but he had done the same a few years back when Shilpa Shetty’s father passed away.

In the comments section, one Insta user posted, “Loyalty like this is difficult to find cherish it.” Another wrote, “That’s loyalty!! Really is! People like that are so hard to find. Who stands with you no later what.”

Another user, appreciating the work Ravi was doing, wrote, “Made me emotional that shows how much he respects n love his work more than money.”

Well, this is not the first time we are observing something like this. In the film industry, there are many celebrities who have the most loyal bodyguards, people who actually stand like a rock for them in tough times and protects them from the hounding media in difficult situations. Some of them include Salman Khan’s Shera, Virat and Anushka’s Bodyguard, etc.

Talking about Kundra’s release, his advocate Niranjan Mundargi on Monday had revealed, “We had submitted (before the court) that the charge sheet in the case has been filed, and hence, we are filing for bail now; which the court has now granted.”

Soon after the news broke out, Shilpa Shetty also shared a cryptic post that hinted towards ‘new beginnings after a storm.’

