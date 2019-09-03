Shloka & Akash Ambani Do Their First Ganesh Aarti With Radhika Merchant & Anant

When it is the Ambanis, everything gets magnified by a large proportion. After witnessing some big ass functions, we are now completely aware of how opulent the Ambani’s celebrations can get. And guess what, one of their favorite festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner. And the Ambani’s are ready to stun the world once again with their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Yesterday, we brought for you some really opulent picture from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilla. And now, we have a few snaps from the first Ganesh Aarti that Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani did together.

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani’s pictures, while they perform Ganesh aarti with the entire family, are a true sight to behold. In these exclusive pictures, we got a glimpse of Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani while performing the Ganesh aarti. Take a look at their pictures below:

Not just, Akash and Shloka, the younger Ambani son Anant Ambani along with his alleged girlfriend Radhika Merchant were also seen at the celebration. Radhika has already become a part of every Ambani celebration. She is being treated like ye chhoti bahu of the Ambani family already and we also love to see the girl all decked up for various grandiose celebrations.