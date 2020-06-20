Sasural Simar Ka actors, Deepika and Shoaib make one of the most lovely couple of the telly town. Being a television star or a celebrity has its own share of perks and loss, there are certain boundations and struggles that these daily soap actors have to deal with every day. All their fans love to invade their privacy. They want to know all about their favourite star’s personal life.

On June 20, 2020, birthday boy, Shoaib Ibrahim, who turns 33 today took to his Instagram handle and posted a video from his 12 PM festivities with family. In the video, we can see a tad of adornment in the room and that yummylicious chocolate cake made by as a matter of fact his hovering spouse, Dipika Kakar. He cuts the cake and each one turn by go goes to the birthday kid and favor him with a warm embrace. Likewise, Shoaib’s darling sister, Saba Ibrahim is the one, who uncovered that the tasty cake was made by her bhabhi, Dipika Kakar. She posted three pictures on her Instagram stories and on of one of them, she stated “Lovely cake by @ms.dipika Bhabhi.” Take a look.

As everyone is facing lockdown these days, Shoaib conducted ‘Ask me Anything’ on his official Instgram handle. During this QnA, a fan asked him, “Deepika Ji hamesha Salwar suit mein kyun hoti hai kya… aapki family force karti hai?” To which Shoaib replied, “iska jawab main aapko dena zaroori nahi samjhta. Sach main janta hu meri wife janti ….baki jiski jaisi soch waise hi sawal🙏 upar wala aapko khush rakhe”.

During the holy week of Ramzan, Dipika is seen in nothing but Indian outfits but still the followers had to ask such stupid questions. Shoaib and Deepika often stay in the headlines for their social media pics. Recently, their clicks from Ramzan celebration was quite viral