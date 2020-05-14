Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke appeared together on the dance reality show, ‘Nach Baliye 9’. They were the fourth runners-up of the show. Post the show, there were reports that they faked their relationship.

As per reports in Bombay Times, Nityaami has confirmed that she and Shantanu have broken up. She stated, “Shantanu and I started dating around April 2019, while we were shooting for the promos of a web series. During ‘Nach Baliye’, we were getting to know each other. Being on the show helped us bond because we dealt with a lot during those five months. Nothing ever went wrong with our relationship. It’s just that we realised that we are better off as friends. We called it quits in February this year. However, he is still very much a part of my life and a good friend. And, we prefer it that way.”

Earlier before entering the show, Shantanu confessed about dating Nityaami with an adorable post. He wrote, “We both never thought we would end up dating each other when we first met as my ek tarfa pyaar was still prevailing in my heart.

Also in an interview with India Today, Shantanu had earlier said, “I have been offered ‘Nach Baliye’ in the past, but I wasn’t in a relationship back then so I never took it up. Though this time it accidentally slipped from my mouth that I am seeing someone, after which things just fell into place and Nityaami and I mutually decided to do the show. We also took this up because of our mutual love for dance, as well as to get to know each other better.”

Well, Shantanu has not yet spoken about his breakup with Nityaami.