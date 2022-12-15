Shocking: Henry Cavill Will Not Return As Superman: “My Turn To Wear The Cape Has Passed”

Following the cancellation of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 3, the DC universe’s Co-CEOs have announced a new ‘Superman’ film which Henry Cavill will not reprise his role as the superhero.

Henry’s return as Superman sparked a lot of excitement. He had also made the news a few months before. Fans were hoping to see their favourite actor don the cape again, but it appears that the Co-CEOs are not interested.

Announcing that his return as Superman has been canceled by DC, Henry Cavill released a statement.

He stated in it that he was ordered not to wear the red cape again during a meeting with filmmakers James Gunn and Peter Safran. In the aftermath of Henry Cavill’s startling exit from the DCEU, James Gunn has revealed new ideas for Superman.

For perspective, following his well-publicized cameo in Black Adam starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the 39-year-old actor announced that he will be returning his cherished role as Clark Kent’s alter ego. However, under the new leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran at DC Studios, Superman is heading in a new direction, says Henry Cavill.

Henry Cavill posted a statement on Instagram, confirming – as multiple news outlets had suggested – that he will not be returning as Superman. When asked about his meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran, Henry revealed, “I just met with James Gunn and Peter Safran, and I have some bad news for you. I won’t be appearing as Superman after all.”

Cavill explained how Warner Bros. Studios urged him to announce Superman’s comeback in October, saying, “After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the simplest, but that’s life.”

Looking at James and Peter’s vision positively, the Enola Holmes 2 star added, “The changing of the guard is something that happens. That is something I respect. James and Peter are creating a cosmos. I wish them and everyone else associated in the new universe the greatest of luck and fortune.”

I extend my heartfelt thanks to all who have stood by me throughout the years. we can mourn for a time, but then we must remember…. Superman is still around,” Henry Cavill said in his final few remarks, speaking fondly of Superman’s legacy.

Everything he stands for is still there, as are the examples he sets for us! My moment to don the cape has come and gone, but what Superman stands for will never change. Thanks for making this ride so enjoyable; onward and upward.”

James Gunn revealed key details about the next Superman film in the works at DC Studios, including why Henry Cavill would not reprise his role as Clark Kent: “Peter and I have a DC slate that we couldn’t be more excited about; we’ll be able to share some exciting details about our first projects at the start of the new year. Superman is one among them on the list. Because our story will first focus on an earlier period in Superman’s life, the role will not be played by Henry Cavill.”

Henry Cavill is l known for his roles in Mission Impossible: Fallout, Stardust, Immortals, and The Cold Light of Day. He has also earned a large fandom with his parts in Enola Holmes and The Tudors.