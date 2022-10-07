Shruti Haasan Shares ‘Serious Dinner’ Date Moments With Mom Sarika, Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika!

Actress Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures and videos from her dinner with her mother Sarika and boyfriend Santanu Hazarika on Thursday. The couple had the best time together. In the video shared by her on Instagram Stories, she can be seen making funny expressions with Santanu while holding a chopstick in her hand.

She even shared a glimpse of her boyfriend, mother Sarika, and friend Puja Puri sitting at a table having a conversation over food. Her mother wore a sari with a red bindi on her forehead. Shruti wore a black dress with black heels. Santanu wore a printed white t-shirt for dinner.

She shared several pictures in black clothes. She captioned it, “put on your black dress and break shit!” Santanu commented, “Pretty.” Fans commented, “Taking glam to the dark side (As usual),” “Black never goes out of the style,” “Wow, black suits you” etc.

She knew Santanu Hazarika since 2018 but the couple started dating in 2020.He told, “Shruti has inspired me in many ways. In fact, we are a very inspirational couple. A lot of things in our life are actually inspired from each other, it’s like the incubation of ideas. It is amazing that I have a partner who is equally creative and provocative in her own domain. Every day, I come up with so many different ideas, thoughts and perspectives. Having this sort of a bond with your partner is very inspiring as an artist.”

She was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video web series Bestseller. She will next be seen in Waltair Veerayya. She has Prabhas-starrer Salaar in the pipeline too.