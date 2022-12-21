Shweta Tiwari Celebrates Pre-Christmas With Family, Daughter Palak Tiwari Shares Adorable Pics; Watch!

Actor Shweta Tiwari, her daughter Palak Tiwari and her son Reyansh got into the Christmas mood ahead of the festival. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Palak shared a string of pictures of the trio celebrating pre-Christmas.

For the occasion, Shweta opted for a blue denim dress. On the other hand, Palak Tiwari wore a red night suit and little Reyansh wore a blue-yellow printed blue dress. They were looking all cute and cozy.

In the first picture, Palak held her brother who sat on Shweta’s lap. The trio smiled for the camera. The next photo showed the family posing near a Christmas tree. They were holding socks while sitting near the tree. In several pictures, Palak, Shweta, and Reyansh enjoyed candy canes.

Palak captioned it, “Christmas mood (smiling face with three hearts emoji).” She was joined by her friend as they posed for pictures. In one clip, Shweta wrote a note and surprised Palak. The mother-daughter duo smiled and looked at Reyansh as he wrote on a piece of paper.

Palak often shares her family’s pictures on Instagram. Last month she wished her brother Reyansh on his birthday. She wrote, “Happy birthday to the boy that makes me worthy and whole. No smile is as bright and as infectious as yours and no desire in the world will trump my desire for your utmost happiness and contentment… Mere dil ki khushi.”

On the other hand, Shweta married actor Raja Chaudhary in 1999. After a year Palak was born. But the pair separated in 2007. Shweta shares Reyansh with her divorced husband Abhinav Kohli.