Siddhant Chaturvedi Blushes On Mention Of Rumoured GF Navya Nanda’s Name; Check Out!

Bollywood is busy with Diwali bashes these days. The celebs are turning heads with their glamorous ethnic avatars for the festival. Recently, many of them reached Manish Malhotra’s residence for his grand Diwali party. Siddhant Chaturvedi also made it to Malhotra’s celebrations.

As the Gully Boy actor reached for the party, paparazzi started teasing him with his rumored girlfriend Navya Naveli Nanda’s name. In the video going viral on social media, Siddhant could be seen blushing on paparazzi’s words.

Decked up in a a beige-colored kurta pyjama, Siddhant makes his way to fashion designer’s home after posing for some pictures. At this point, a paparazzo is heard saying, “Navya ji aa rahe hain, ruk jaiye na (Navya is coming, please wait).” As soon as Siddhant hears Navya’s name, he folds hands and turns back to give an awkward smile at the paparazzi before walking inside the venue.

Later, when Nanda arrived for the same bash with her friend, Shanaya Kapoor, shutterbugs took the opportunity to tease her with Chaturvedi’s mention. After she posed for the paparazzi, someone said, “Navya, koi aapka intezaar kar raha tha (someone was waiting for you).” This made Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter blush and leave the posing session midway.

Rumours of the Siddhant and Navya’s link-up surfaced a few months back. The two have not commented on their relationship but their social media posts gives an idea of their brewing romance.

For the unversed, Siddhant Chaturvedi has climbed the ladder of success in a short span of time. He has, in fact, worked with some of the biggest names in the acting industry during the initial phase of his career.

His upcoming films include Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Pandey Yudhra with Malavika Mohanan.