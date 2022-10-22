Raju Srivastava’s Wife Shares Old Video Of Comedian Singing; Pens A Heartfelt Note!

A month after his death, Raju Srivastava’s wife Shikha Srivastava shared an unseen video of the late comedian singing a song. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Shikha wrote a note for her late husband. In the old video, Raju sang Kishore Kumar’s Yaadon Main Woh Sapnon Main Hai from Swami (1977) while sitting on a bed inside a room.

Shikha wrote, “It’s been a month since you’re gone but we know you’re still with us and will continue to be… (red heart emoji).” After writing a line of lyrics in Hindi, she continued to say that he is now in her memories, conversations, and dreams.

She wrote in Hindi which translates, “I didn’t know you would change this song into reality so soon (in just 12 days). I did not know that heartbeat will betray you, you will make us cry while making everyone laugh …… (red heart emoji) – Shikha Srivastava.”

Fans commented, “This is unfortunately unfair for him…A great man who has made all laugh with his jokes. Totally unfair. Patience for you all to bear this loss. God bless your family and his soul,” “Raju Bhaiya we all miss you,” “He was a great comedian..,” “He always remains in heart, mind and in our laugh” etc.

Raju, one of the most famous names in the comedy and film circuit, died on September 21 at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital after battling for 41 days. He was cremated in the presence of family and close friends. The 58-year-old stand-up artist was admitted to AIIMS on August 10 after suffering a heart attack while working out at a hotel gym in Delhi.