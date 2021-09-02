Siddharth Shukla Death: 5 Controversies Of The Late Actor That Hit Headlines

The news of Siddharth Shukla’s tragic and untimely demise has shocked the entire nation. The actor succumbed to a heart attack on Thursday, September 2. The 40-year-old actor had risen to fame with his stint on Bigg Boss 13. As per the reports, Shukla had taken some medicines before going to sleep at night and didn’t wake up in the morning. When taken to Cooper hospital he was declared dead by the doctors. The post mortem is going on and the cause of death will only come out after its completion.

The actor had gained a huge fan following after appearing on Bigg Boss 13. The actor was quite a controversial contestant on the show because of his temper issues. But before Bigg Boss also, Shukla had many controversies surrounding him. Have a look at some of them:

Siddharth had created a ruckus on the set of his show: During the shoot of his show, Dil Se Dil Tak, Sidharth was known to throw a lot of tantrums and had many fights with his co-stars. The news of his disputes and disagreements with Rashmi Desai often came from the sets. His co-star Rashmi Desai was also seen talking about his aggressive nature often on Bigg Boss 13.

Siddharth was accused of scuffle by co-star Kunal Verma: Kunal Verma was also Sidharth’s co-star from Dil Se Dil Tak. The two never got along with each other. It was also once reported that the two had a major showdown and in a fit of anger, Siddharth threw water on Kunal’s face.

Siddharth had a fight with Balika Vadhu Co-star Toral Rasputra: Siddharth didn’t share a good rapport with his Balika Vadhu co-star Toral Rasputra. According to reports, a huge fight broke out between the two while shooting for the honeymoon sequence on the show. After that, the two never spoke.

Siddharth’s drink and drive case: In 2014, Siddharth Shukla was booked in a drink and drive case. He was freed by the police after paying a Rs 2000 fine.

Siddharth was infamously known as a Rash driver: Siddharth used to drive his car at a high speed. For this, he was also reprimanded by Police once when he lost his control over the car.