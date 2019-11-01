Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Turn Spooky Salim & Anarkali On Halloween

Share

Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja last year in May and the two have been giving couple goals since then. The couple has been posting pics from their outings and even their crazy poses at airport and home. Their celebration are also great and you would want to be a part of them all the time. Yesterday, the couple had a great time celebrating Halloween at the Bhane place and their pics are adorably spooky.

Sonam and Anand took to their respective social media handles and posted their Halloween looks which were inspired from the famous couple, Salim and Anarkali from the movie, Mughal-E-Azam. Sharing similar pictures, Sonam captioned the post as “Pyaar kiya to darna kya? @anandahuja #bhaaneHalloween #salimanarkali.” And Anand captioned them,“ #BhaaneHalloween #SalimAnarkali #LOveConquerAll #PyaarKiyaTohDarnaKya #EverydayPhenomenal.” Sonam also took to her Instagram stories and shared few Halloween inspired looks and Bhaane celebration pictures. Take a look: