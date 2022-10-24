Sonam Kapoor Hits Gym ’60 Days After Vayu’; Shares Glimpse

Bollywood fashionista, Sonam Kapoor often share raw moments from her life on her social media handle. Recently, she has shared a reel showcasing her workout post giving birth to her baby son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

In the video, Sonam is inspiring one and all with her infectious smile and energy. She is heard talking about her fitness journey after delivering Vayu. The clip begins on a black screen with the text, “60 days after Vayu”, written on it. In the next second, we see Neerja actress doing various exercises with the help of her coaches.

She then states, “Working mom’s life is a constant state of exhaustion but at the same time bliss and excitement.” In different frames, Sonam is seen enjoying her workout. She also mentions how her husband Anand Ahuja made electrolyte drinks for her. Talking about her daily routine, Sonam says, “Meeting, then feed, then another meeting, then feed, eat, sleep and then pump.”

In the caption of this clip, Sonam penned, “Let’s Begin. #KeepitrealwithSonam Thank you Radhika Karle for taking me through my pregnancy and now helping my postnatal journey. Gentle Birth Method and you have been instrumental in keeping me fit throughout.”

Before this, Sonam shared another reel on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. In that, she was seen breastfeeding Vayu while getting ready for the festival with her team. Netizens lauded her for her open-mindedness.

For the unknown, Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with businessman, Anand Ahuja in April, 2018. The couple welcomed their first child on August 20, this year.