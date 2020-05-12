Being locked inside for around two months hasn’t gone very easy for many. However, our stars are stuck in their luxurious homes. All the inconvenience they have to face is the absence of cooks and chefs and maids. They have to take care of their work. And here we have Sonam Kapoor who has been Locked inside her luxurious home in Delhi with husband Anand Ahuja. Have a look at the house. Sonam Kapoor Locked Inside This Luxurious Delhi House.

Recently, the actress took to her social media and gave us some sneak-peak into her luxurious Delhi house, where she is currently quarantining with husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam shared a series of pictures which sees the couple bedroom, fancy book corner to the exotic shoe collection. While Sonam looks gorgeous in a striped black and white night-suit, Anand complemented his ladylove in a simple white kurta-pyjama. Another picture sees Anand lying on a chair with his IPad, while Sonam is engrossed in reading a book. The kitchen snapshot sees Kapoor prepping some delicious meal for her hubby.

Sonam also shared a glimpse of her sprawling lawn that saw Anand doing some exercises to start his day. As for the shoes and book corner, it was looked so simple yet aesthetically pleasing to our eyes. Sonam Kapoor Locked Inside This Luxurious Delhi House.

Check out the pictures: