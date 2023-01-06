Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out As Gay; “After Being Scared In The Closet For 18 Years”!

Noah Schnapp revealed his biological sex in a TikTok video. The actor, who plays Will Byers, a closeted gay teenager on Netflix’s Stranger Things, revealed that he has more in common with the character than he thought.

Some people defended Noah; others praised him for living openly and coming out as gay. It was also appreciated that Noah compared himself to Will in his video caption.

Noah wrote in the video that when he finally told his friends and family about his sexuality after being in the closet for about eighteen years, they all reacted with what they already knew. He also wrote in the caption that there appear to be more similarities between him and his Stranger Things Will Byers character than he realised.

The audio clip used in the video by the Stranger Things star discusses how it was never that serious. Noah’s fan base, as well as TikTokers as Chris Olsen, congratulated him wholeheartedly.

“When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after hiding for 18 years, all they said was ‘we know.'” In a short video, the actor says, “You know what it was never? That grave. It was never taken seriously. It is not likely that I will ever be that serious.” he wrote in his caption. The actor is in many ways similar to his Stranger Things character, Will Byers.

Noah confirmed in July of last year that his Stranger Things character Will is gay. He told Variety that now that he is older, they have made it very apparent.

Noah Schnapp comes out as gay: “I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought” pic.twitter.com/Vg5swfGMTi — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 5, 2023

It’s now undeniable that he’s gay and that he adores Mike. But it was a slow arc before.” Noah had been evasive about Will’s sexuality prior to the confirmation. In the same interview, he told Variety that Noah’s homosexuality was obvious from the start. Even in season one, they hinted at it and gradually grew that storyline.”

Noah is well-known for his friendship with the show’s lead, Millie Bobby Brown. The couple frequently exchanges photos and videos. Initially, dating rumours circulated, but the pair clarified that they were simply best friends.