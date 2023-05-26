Style Alert: Aditi Rao Hydari Looks Like A Fairytale Princess In A Yellow Ballroom Gown With Ruffles!

Aditi Rao Hydari transformed into the Belle of the Ball as she walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. She was dressed in a yellow embellished gown. Check out her pictures.

Aditi Rao Hydari, the actress, has been serving looks after looks at the Cannes Film Festival 2023.

She continues to dazzle the red carpet in stunning gowns, and she dazzled once again in a soft summer gown.

She walked the red carpet at the premiere of L’Ete Dernier (Last Summer). The actress glistened in a sunny yellow gown for the occasion, living her modern Princess moment.

The red carpet at Cannes 2023 has been transformed into a runway for celebrities and global stars.

We’ve already seen some magnificent fashion moments on the Cannes red carpet, including retro-inspired attire, the hottest picks, and, well, some weird ones.

This year’s trends include 1990s fashion and whimsical, dreamlike dresses.

Aditi Rao Hydari, an actress, joined the French fashion trend and added her own flair to the occasion.

In a dazzling yellow gown with dramatic flares, Aditi, who made her Cannes debut last year, has returned to the red carpet in style.

Fashion’s favourite darlings have made sure to bring their best looks to the festival.

Aditi Rao Hydari doesn’t seem to be done with her sartorial lineup of fabulous silhouettes as the season comes to a close.

The actress showed up to set trends, which she did admirably in an amazing flared yellow gown.

Her dramatic floor-length gown added a new twist to the red carpet, and she looked like a modern-day Belle from Disney.

Outfit Details

She truly taught us how to make a memorable red carpet appearance. Aditi was dressed in the stunning ensemble by celebrity stylist Saman Ratansi.

A strapless gown with an asymmetrical high-low hem and long train, Aditi’s gown features a plunging square neckline that emphasizes her decolletage, a corseted bodice with a fitted bust, and a cinch waist that accentuates her slim figure.

The voluminous skirt is embellished with numerous floral ornaments, a voluminous skirt with tiered ruffles cascading to the floor, and a floral ornaments.

Aditi’s outfit was designed by Michael Cinco. The gown was strapless with large frills, a floor-length train, and floral accents. She matched her outfit with yellow shoes.

Accessories And Makeup

Aditi accessorised the look with eye-catching jewels and accessories, such as ornate gold earrings, a statement ring, and multi-colored strap high heels.

She also opted for side-parted, open waves, a fuchsia lip, soft smoky eyes, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, a dewy base, rouged cheeks, and dazzling highlighter.

On Professional Front

She was most recently seen in the smash hit Jubilee. She also appeared in Taj: Divided by Blood, a web series.

Her next project is Gandhi Talks, which she’ll appear in along with Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, and Siddarth Jadhav.

She will also appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, alongside Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh.